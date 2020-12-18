Popular downtown Fairhope business vandalized

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular shop in downtown Fairhope was vandalized Thursday night, according to a post on Mr. Gene’s Beans Facebook page.

It appears someone threw rocks at the front windows of the coffee shop, which is also a popular place for locals to enjoy ice-cream.

“So this is what we walked into this morning. Some time Thursday night, a vandal threw rocks through our two front windows. Y’all…the year has been hard enough between closing due to Covid, lost business due to Covid, and losing all our product/being closed due to Hurricane Sally. The struggle is real. This just feels like a sucker punch. We love being part of downtown Fairhope and as a family owned and operated business, our heart and soul has gone into keeping Mr. Gene’s Beans a place that families and all ages can enjoy. If anyone knows anything about this vandalism, PLEASE let us know. Thank you,” the post read.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories