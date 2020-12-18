Popular downtown Fairhope business vandalized

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular shop in downtown Fairhope was vandalized Thursday night, according to a post on Mr. Gene’s Beans Facebook page.

It appears someone threw rocks at the front windows of the coffee shop, which is also a popular place for locals to enjoy ice-cream.

“So this is what we walked into this morning. Some time Thursday night, a vandal threw rocks through our two front windows. Y’all…the year has been hard enough between closing due to Covid, lost business due to Covid, and losing all our product/being closed due to Hurricane Sally. The struggle is real. This just feels like a sucker punch. We love being part of downtown Fairhope and as a family owned and operated business, our heart and soul has gone into keeping Mr. Gene’s Beans a place that families and all ages can enjoy. If anyone knows anything about this vandalism, PLEASE let us know. Thank you,” the post read.

LATEST STORIES: