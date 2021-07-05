Police: Woman leaves baby at bar with people she just met, returns drunk hours later

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department arrested Sara Blakeman Saturday after investigators say she left her 9-month-old at Pirate’s Cove and returned drunk hours later.

Police say she had met the people she left the child with earlier that day.

She came back intoxicated three to four hours later, according to witnesses – and the people she left the child with, upon seeing Blakeman in that state, would not give the child back, according to police.

That’s when investigators say Blakeman became hostile and police were called.

She was arrested for public intoxication and gave police a fake name, which tacked on an additional charge: using a false identity to obstruct justice.

The Department of Human Resources currently has custody of the child.