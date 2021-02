DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police took to Facebook Tuesday warning residents of a phone scam with the City of Daphne.

The post says a number displaying the ‘City of Daphne’ will come across caller ID. The scammers are asking for social security numbers and other information.

Daphne Police says the city will not contact anyone by phone for this information, if you receive this call report the call to the police.