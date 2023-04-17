BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two women who allegedly stole electronics from a Walmart last Monday, according to a release.

Police said the alleged theft happened at around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10. Police provided screenshots of surveillance footage of the women inside the store.

According to the release, the two women in the photos walked into the Bay Minette Walmart through the grocery entrance and allegedly “stole numerous electronic items from the electronic section of the store.”

The women then left the store “minutes after arriving without paying for the merchandise.” Police said surveillance footage caught the two women leaving in a grey Dodge sedan.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, you are urged to call the BMPD at 251-580-2559 or email tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us and remain anonymous.