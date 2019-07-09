Police search for two vehicles stolen overnight in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department is looking for two vehicles reported stolen overnight.

It happened near the Leisure Lakes subdivision off County Road 12. Police say both vehicles were unlocked with their keys still in them.

1) 2013 White Ford Explorer with tag AL 5AS8671

2) 2016 Black, 4 door Mazda 6 with tag AL 9042AG0

There were also several cars rummaged through, but no reports have been made.

If you have any information or if you spot the vehicles, please call Foley Police at 251-943-4431.