Gulfport teen faces manslaughter charge in fatal Orange Beach crash

UPDATE (6:03 PM) — An 18-year-old girl now faces a manslaughter charge after the death of her 16-year-old female passenger in a fatal car crash, according to OBPD.
Police identified Annabella Matthews as the driver.
Officers are continuing to investigate.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police (OBPD) say two people from Gulfport, Miss. were involved in a deadly crash on Canal Rd. and Bear Point Ave. Friday night.
According to officials, the estimated time of the crash was between 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The passenger was fatally injured and the driver was transported to the hospital, says Police Chief Steven Brown.
Officers are investigating the crash and alcohol is suspected to have played a role. The driver and passenger were not named.
