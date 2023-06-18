ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Robertsdale Police are investigating after two men were killed Saturday night at about 7 in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide. According to a Facebook post, officers were called to a home on Brewton Street near Highway 59 for a shooting. When they arrived they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The post says “investigation and eye-witness reports find this incident to be consistent with a murder-suicide.” They say the two men lived at the home. The names of the people involved have not been released and the post has no further details on what may have led to the shooting. Officers continue to investigate.