Police say suspect steals cash during burglary at Spanish Fort gas station

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police are looking for a person who they say broke into the Papa John’s convenience store on Highway 31 early Saturday morning.

It happened sometime after 3 a.m. Chief John Barber says the person covered their face during the burglary, but he plans to release surveillance video on Wednesday in hopes someone will recognize the suspect.

WKRG News 5 has learned the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Chief Barber says the suspect didn’t break the glass door to gain entry but instead was able to pry the door open.

Once the surveillance video is released, we will update this story.