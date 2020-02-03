Update: Police say man shot during argument at Daphne gas station

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) –
Update
Turner is wanted for attempted murder after shooting a 33 year old man at the Lake Forest Shell on 02/02/2020. The shooting occurred as part of a domestic situation. Turner is believed to have left the area in a black Nissan car. If you have information regarding Turner’s whereabouts, please call Daphne Detectives at 251-620-0150 or contact us through Messenger.
Daphne Police confirm a man was shot Sunday night at a gas station in Daphne. It happened at the Shell station on Highway 98 near I-10.
News 5 was on scene moments after the shooting as police conducted their investigation.
We’re told two men were arguing over a female when the shooting happened.
The victim was transported by air to a hospital in Pensacola for injuries.
The original story can be found here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gulf Coast natives Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks named to NFL’s ‘Top 100’ at Super Bowl
- Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in Austin vandalized again with word ‘rapist’
- Chesapeake track star Grant Holloway has his sights on gold at the 2020 Olympic Games
- Wilford Brimley wins the internet with tweets about lookalike Chiefs coach
- Suspected drunk driver slams into street sign, keeps driving with it on his car