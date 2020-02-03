Update: Police say man shot during argument at Daphne gas station

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Update 9:23AM — The Daphne Police Department is searching for 25 year old Gary Kyle Turner of Forsyth, GA.

Turner is wanted for attempted murder after shooting a 33 year old man at the Lake Forest Shell on 02/02/2020. The shooting occurred as part of a domestic situation. Turner is believed to have left the area in a black Nissan car. If you have information regarding Turner’s whereabouts, please call Daphne Detectives at 251-620-0150 or contact us through Messenger.

Gary Kyle Turner
Photo: Daphne Police Department Facebook Page

Daphne Police confirm a man was shot Sunday night at a gas station in Daphne. It happened at the Shell station on Highway 98 near I-10.

News 5 was on scene moments after the shooting as police conducted their investigation.

We’re told two men were arguing over a female when the shooting happened.

The victim was transported by air to a hospital in Pensacola for injuries.

The original story can be found here.

