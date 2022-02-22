SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A disturbing case in Spanish Fort is still under investigation Tuesday.

“They took advantage of him. I’ve done this for 26 years in law enforcement. Those that target the most vulnerable in our community are the most despicable to me,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

Barber says an elderly man with dementia was approached at the Dollar General store on Highway 31 by Rodger Granger and Sabrina Hollie late last year. That’s when the con began, he says.

“They hit him up cold in the store and they started talking to him. They acted like they were old lost friends,” he added.

The alleged crimes started in October 2021. Barber says Granger and Hollie targeted their victim several times after their initial encounter, getting him to hand over thousands of dollars within a short two month period.

“They swindled over $90,000 from this gentleman in various ways from cash, from taking him to the bank, from getting checks from him, from telling this guy that the child they had with them had cancer and he needed money for treatment,” continued Barber.

Granger was arrested over the weekend and booked into the Baldwin County Jail, but investigators are still searching for Hollie. Barber says she frequents Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Police say there could be more victims. It’s a warning for all of us, but especially the elderly.

“When you hit that connection and you hit that relationship aspect for them I think that is when they can fall prey very quickly,” said Heather Allen, the City of Spanish Fort’s Senior Center Director.

If you have seen Hollie you’re asked to call the police right away.