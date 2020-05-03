Police: Robertsdale inmate dies in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The annual National Day of Prayer is happening this Thursday, even though people can’t meet in large groups in person, organizers say prayers in the pandemic are more relevant than ever.

This is what you’d normally expect to see on the National Day of Pray, large groups of people gathering to pause and reflect. In 2020 that’s not possible in the pandemic with limits on how many people can gather in public spaces. But for organizers with the national day of prayer, this presents a new opportunity to reach out to more people.