Police: Robertsdale inmate dies in custody

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE
On May 3, 2020, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit was requested by
the Robertsdale Police Department to investigate the death of an inmate.
Investigators responded to the Robertsdale Police Department and learned
that 36-year-old, Thomas Hobbs suffered trauma to his head after jumping
from the top bunk of his bed. Corrections Officers heard a sound from Mr.
Hobbs’ cell and responded quickly. Corrections Officers attempted CPR and
other life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.
The Robertsdale Police Department has requested that the Baldwin County
Major Crimes Unit conduct an independent review of this incident. This is
standard protocol for this agency in response to an in-custody death.
Based on our preliminary investigation, there are no signs of foul play and
Mr. Hobbs was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.
This investigation is still in its early stages, but I would like to thank the
agencies that serve on the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit and the
Baldwin County Coroner’s Office for their quick response and efficient
work.