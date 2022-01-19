Breaking: Fairhope Police investigating report of shooting

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Fairhope Police confirmed officers responded to a reported shooting on Wilson Lane shortly after 5 on Wednesday afternoon. One person was “transported for medical attention,” according to a news release.

Police said this is still under investigation and that they would release more information as it becomes available. WKRG News 5 will continue to follow these updates here.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police responded to a report of a shooting near Wilson Lane on Wednesday evening, according to a department Facebook post.

Police are calling this a “reported shooting.” The call came in about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the area.

Police were blocking Cedar Lane on Wednesday afternoon, allowing people to leave but not enter the road. Wilson Lane was also blocked off.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this post as more information becomes available.