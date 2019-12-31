Police ready for Baldwin County NYE crowds tonight

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several big celebrations tonight in Baldwin County will hero law enforcement extra busy.

“Alcohol is not allowed in the streets. No fireworks in the streets. If we see alcohol there’s the option one, we’re going to make you get rid of it, or two, you’re going to be arrested for public intox , or public display of alcohol,” says Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

A larger police presence will been seen throughout the streets of downtown Fairhope during tonight’s events, but also after the celebration is over.

“Don’t get out there and drink and drive. There’s Uber, there’s Lyft. There are plenty of ways to get a ride somewhere. Get a friend to drive you,” Lt. Nolte reminds visitors.

Streets will begin to close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon ahead of the night’s New Year’s Eve celebration. The event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. with live music, followed by fireworks and a ball drop at midnight.

“Don’t leave valuables in your car, especially if they’re unlocked. Keep your vehicle locked when you get out of it,” Nolte says.

Latest Stories: