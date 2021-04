BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Brian Pipping with BayLife Church in Fairhope. Today is Easter Sunday, the most important day in Christianity--we’re talking about your Easter message, please expound on “Jesus rose again so we can begin again."

Guest: Everyone on the planet has their own unique life experience but we also have a shared experience, we are spiritually broken. We are broken in different ways and through different experiences but in the end, we are all broken. We all need a fresh start…the opportunity to begin again. Jesus' resurrection proves that he has the power and authority to make that possible. Jesus declared his purpose for coming to earth in a single line, "I have come that you might have life and have it abundantly." It was the apostle Paul who said if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. That's what makes the message of Easter so encouraging. Jesus rose again so we can begin again.