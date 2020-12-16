BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police need help to identify a suspect that’s wanted for Forgery and Identity Theft.

Officials say he has cashed counterfeit checks at multiple banks in late October 2020, including the Eastern Shore, central and south Baldwin County, and now the Pensacola area.

If you recognize this person please call Baldwin County’s Detective Unit at 251-620-0150.

LATEST STORIES: