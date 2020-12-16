Police need help identifying man wanted for cashing counterfeit checks in Baldwin County, Pensacola area

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police need help to identify a suspect that’s wanted for Forgery and Identity Theft.

Officials say he has cashed counterfeit checks at multiple banks in late October 2020, including the Eastern Shore, central and south Baldwin County, and now the Pensacola area.

If you recognize this person please call Baldwin County’s Detective Unit at 251-620-0150.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories