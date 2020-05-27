Police: Man poses as Daphne officer, demands money over the phone

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne PD issued a scam alert Wednesday warning the community about a man posing as an officer demanding payments for missed court appearances.

A post on Facebook says several citizens have reported they received calls from a man posing as a “Lt. Brian Gulsby.”

“The calling number is being ‘spoofed’ to make it appear the call is coming from the police department. These calls are NOT legitimate. No law enforcement agency in the United States operates in this fashion, no matter how good the caller makes it seem,” Daphne PD said in the post.

If you receive or have received one of these calls, please contact the Daphne PD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150 or through Facebook Messenger.

