Police: Man drops gun during family fight in Orange Beach, discharges round while retrieving it

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Minor injuries were reported after a man discharged a gun during a fight between two families in Orange Beach.
Orange Beach Police say at about 11:30 a.m. on July 30, two families became involved in a dispute that resulted in a fight in the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard. During the fight, a man dropped a gun then discharged a round as he recovered it while he was leaving the scene.
The man was contacted in Gulf Shores and interviewed regarding the incident. An investigation is pending.
LATEST STORIES
- New stimulus checks stall on GOP plans for medical malpractice, unemployment insurance
- Grocery store employees call 911 on ax-wielding man who refused to wear mask
- New Foley project, logo to focus on revitalizing downtown
- Sunny and warm end to the work week, Isaias expected to become a hurricane
- Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday