Police looking for leads after car torched in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police believe they’re closer to finding whoever torched a car last month. Security video from June 15th shows someone approaching the victim’s car, throwing something on it and the car lighting on fire. The vehicle was destroyed.

They’re looking for a dark, two-door car with a sunroof. They believe the suspect started in the parking lot of Pelican Place, went to an area near Lulu’s where the fire happened, then returned to Pelican Place. The fire completely destroyed the car in the security video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulf Shores Police.

GSPD Detectives are requesting public assistance

News Release:GSPD Detectives are requesting public assistanceThe Gulf Shores Police Department is investigating a car fire which occurred near Lulu’s on June 15, 2019 at 2:25 a.m. The investigation into this has identified a suspect vehicle involved with the crime. That vehicle is a dark colored, possibly 2-door, car with a sunroof. It was occupied by a white male at the time of this crime. A timeline has been developed that ties this vehicle to the crime. The suspect vehicle was in the Pelican Place parking lot in the 3800 block of Gulf Shores Pkwy at 2:15 a.m. The vehicle drove south from that location to the crime scene. A suspect is observed lighting an object and throwing it on a vehicle which results in total loss of the car. The suspect vehicle then departs and returns to the area of Pelican Place.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Hoguet (251) 968-9841. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (251) 968-2431.

