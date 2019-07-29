Police looking for leads after car torched in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police believe they’re closer to finding whoever torched a car last month. Security video from June 15th shows someone approaching the victim’s car, throwing something on it and the car lighting on fire. The vehicle was destroyed.

They’re looking for a dark, two-door car with a sunroof. They believe the suspect started in the parking lot of Pelican Place, went to an area near Lulu’s where the fire happened, then returned to Pelican Place. The fire completely destroyed the car in the security video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulf Shores Police.