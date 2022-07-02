ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say they need the public’s help. They’re asking anyone who’s had contact with businesses connected to Jason Ryan Quinnelly to reach out to them.

According to a post made Friday afternoon, Quinnelly has been attached to certain businesses and alleged scams in the area. They’re asking anyone who’s had business with “Jason Ryan Quinnelly, Quin-Co Inc., JRQ Services LLC, or Ace Metal Building and Components LLC” to contact Orange Beach investigators. They claim “Quinnelly is associated with those businesses, and has been linked to scams in the area.” The post does not say what Quinnelly is accused of doing, what the scams may have been or how much may have been stolen.