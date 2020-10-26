Police looking for Bay Minette Circle K armed robbery suspect

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An armed robbery occurred at a Circle K in Bay Minette early Sunday morning.
According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a black male entered the convenience store, held a gun to the cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
If you know any information on the individual please contact Bay Minette PD at 251-850-2559.
LATEST STORIES
- US Marshalls recover 45 missing children during anti-human trafficking operation
- Daphne soccer coach grateful to continue coaching during cancer battle
- Blue Wahoos dedicate press box to the late John Appleyard
- Susan B. Anthony’s grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
- Voters could remove racist phrases from Alabama Constitution in third attempt since 2000