Police looking for Bay Minette Circle K armed robbery suspect

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Storm weary homeowners in Baldwin County haven’t fully recovered from Hurricane Sally. This comes as another tropical weather threat looms this week. I went to the Wolf Bay Point subdivision Tuesday morning. Contractors tear apart the sides of homes, clearing out wet insulation and wood from flooded homes. It’s a sure sign that some aren’t even dry from Sally yet.

"It’s very emotional and you just feel like for this to happen again, is this a once in a while thing?" asks homeowner Gloria Mann. This subdivision is only about a mile long, you’ll see large garbage bins at homes, and neighbors say virtually every home on the bayside had some sort of flooding.