Police looking for Bay Minette Circle K armed robbery suspect

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — An armed robbery occurred at a Circle K in Bay Minette early Sunday morning.

According to the Bay Minette Police Department, a black male entered the convenience store, held a gun to the cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know any information on the individual please contact Bay Minette PD at 251-850-2559.

