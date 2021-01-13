Police, life flight on scene of Fairhope crash

UPDATE (12:11 PM) — WKRG News 5 was on scene of the crash and captured one person being air-lifted.

The crash occurred on Greeno road, just north of Old Battles Road. The car involved in the accident can be seen in a wooded area.

Police are still on scene.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious crash was reported in Fairhope.

Police and life flight are on scene of the crash.

WKRG News 5 is working to gather more details.

