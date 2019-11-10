Police investigating threat made against Baldwin County High School

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bay minette crime_1549337668451.jpg.jpg

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at the Bay Minette Police Department say they are investigating after a specific threat was made against Baldwin County High School. Sunday morning a post was made to the Bay Minette Police Department’s Facebook page saying officers were aware of a threat made Saturday night against Baldwin County High School this Tuesday.

Investigators, School Resource Officers, and Patrol Officers are currently investigating that threat. If any new information develops we will inform the public.
It is our goal to keep our campuses safe and our children and school administrators free of any fear from violence.
If we determine the origin of the social media post and the individual responsible for making the post, criminal charges will be forth coming.

Bay Minette Police

A screengrab of the threat that’s floating around online reads “Since bama lost to LSU I will be shooting up bay minette High school on Tuesday nov 12.”

The Bay Minette Police Department is aware of a social media post made late last night, regarding an individual…

Posted by Bay Minette Police Department on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories