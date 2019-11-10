Police investigating threat made against Baldwin County High School

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at the Bay Minette Police Department say they are investigating after a specific threat was made against Baldwin County High School. Sunday morning a post was made to the Bay Minette Police Department’s Facebook page saying officers were aware of a threat made Saturday night against Baldwin County High School this Tuesday.

Investigators, School Resource Officers, and Patrol Officers are currently investigating that threat. If any new information develops we will inform the public.

It is our goal to keep our campuses safe and our children and school administrators free of any fear from violence.

If we determine the origin of the social media post and the individual responsible for making the post, criminal charges will be forth coming. Bay Minette Police

A screengrab of the threat that’s floating around online reads “Since bama lost to LSU I will be shooting up bay minette High school on Tuesday nov 12.”