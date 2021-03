FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- When you see images of the devastation left behind after last week's tornado outbreak in north Alabama, it's only human nature to try and undo some of what mother nature has done.

"I lived through a tornado when I was 8 years old, and I know what it did to my family. Every storm I've ever been in, I've wanted to help those that couldn't help themselves," says Patrick Etheridge.He is organizing a relief effort for this latest round of storms called Operation Give Back. He is collecting donations and then plans to deliver them heading first to Centreville.