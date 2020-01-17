UPDATE: One arrest made in Daphne High “brawl,” second arrest expected

UPDATE 4:00 p.m. – Daphne Police have arrested one student following a fight Friday morning. The department posted the following information on Facebook

On 01/17/2020 Daphne Police SROs investigated an incident involving a fight between two fifteen year old males at Daphne High School. No weapons were involved. One arrest has been made, and a second is expected. No additional release of information is anticipated. Daphne Police Department

DAPHNE, Ala (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is investigating an on-campus fight that happened at Daphne High School Friday morning.

School Resource Officers are currently reviewing a video of the brawl. Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy tells News 5 disorderly conduct charges are likely for the two “main” students involved.

No one was taken to the hospital. To the police department’s knowledge, the students were suspended.

