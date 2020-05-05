Police investigating anti-Daphne graffiti at Bayfront Park

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Someone painted profane phrases and images at multiple spots on the Bayfront Park walking trail.

The language is antagonistic toward Daphne.

Daphne Police say this is currently under investigation, and they took a report for criminal mischief on Friday, May 1.

The graffiti is on several park signs, the wooden walking trails and the pier. According to a police report, the damage costs around $800.

We will update you as the investigation develops.

LATEST STORIES: