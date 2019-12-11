Police say threat against Robertsdale High School is not credible

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Police say the threat is not credible but extra officers will stay on campus as a precaution.

UPDATE (7:30 a.m.) — District leaders say a concerning message was written on a wall.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a threat against Robertsdale High School. The Robertsdale Police Department posted the information on their Facebook page.

In the post, officers say they are trying to find the source of the threat. Right now, they do not believe the threat is credible but additional security has been placed today around the school.

