Police: Graffiti at Bayfront Park, Bass Pro boats connected

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne and Spanish Fort Police are working together to investigate multiple graffiti reports.

Tuesday, we told you about the profane phrases and images spray-painted at Bayfront Park in Daphne.

We’ve now learned, suspects also tagged new boats at the Bass Pro Shops storage yard.

“It’s not just graffiti for kids out there playing, they’re creating criminal mischief by destroying property, so several thousand dollars worth of damage here on the boats,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

Investigators believe the instances are connected.

“The signs the symbols the words are similar – as well as the paint, so we think it occurred over the weekend by the same group, which we believe to be juveniles,” said Barber.

Those who upkeep Bayfront Park are livid.

“It’s tragic. Just malicious vandalism. Somebody who hasn’t matured yet,” said Alfred Guarisco. “Hopefully, I’d like to see them be made to clean it up.”

