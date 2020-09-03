Police: Food truck stolen from The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a food truck trailer from Villaggio Grille at the Wharf.
The department posted the following pictures of the Ford 4×4 four-door King Ranch that was spotted on surveillance cameras towing the trailer.
According to a Facebook post from Villaggio Grille, it was spotted in Birmingham.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Lisa Johnson at (251) 981-3917.
