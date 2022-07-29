FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Fairhope bar owner turned himself into police Friday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Fairhope Police confirmed to WKRG News 5.
Ronan McSharry, the owner of McSharry’s Irish Pub in downtown Fairhope, was booked on a domestic violence charge Friday, July 29.
McSharry was arrested in 2014 on a domestic violence charge, according to investigators. He was also arrested on an assault charge in 2018, but that case was dismissed in court.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.