FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Fairhope bar owner turned himself into police Friday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Fairhope Police confirmed to WKRG News 5.

Ronan McSharry, the owner of McSharry’s Irish Pub in downtown Fairhope, was booked on a domestic violence charge Friday, July 29.

McSharry was arrested in 2014 on a domestic violence charge, according to investigators. He was also arrested on an assault charge in 2018, but that case was dismissed in court.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.