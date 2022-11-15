LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Social media can help police, but it can also create challenges.

“If you see a suspicious person don’t hesitate to call us, we’ll check it out. But, we don’t want to assume anything. We don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” said Loxley Police Sgt. Zach Kuiken.

This week Loxley Police are putting to rest several rumors that are circulating on Facebook. Investigators say posts claiming that a suspicious person reportedly lurking around homes over the last week is the same suspect officers have been searching for since last month when police say a woman was raped in the early morning hours of October 20th inside of her home on County Road 68. Police say there’s no evidence to suggest the cases are related.

“We don’t want to run into that circumstance where there’s an innocent person that looks like the sketch that we released and then these people on social media are pointing the finger. We don’t want an innocent person to get hurt, be assaulted or become a victim,” he explained.

Officers are currently meeting with homeowner’s associations to make sure information that’s gathered is accurate and they’re also stepping up patrols. They’re taking each call seriously, but want to make sure residents know there’s no immediate threat.

“We’re going to do our part, we’re going to do our job, we’re going to do it the right way to make sure we have the right suspect,” said Kuiken.

As for the October investigation, police say they continue to follow up on leads but right now there’s no new information to release.