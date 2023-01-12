DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle.

The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

The people in the other car were checked at the scene. BCSO said they did not need to go to the hospital.

Deputies said the vehicle they were chasing was stolen. Daphne Police and Fire also responded to the scene on Highway 98 at the busy Van Buren Road intersection.