Police chase ends on I-10 near Spanish Fort, one in custody

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A short police chase ended on I-10 westbound between the Malbis and Daphne/Spanish Fort exits Friday afternoon, the Spanish Fort Police Department confirms.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a possible drunk driver started the chase.

A WKRG News 5 viewer sent in the video below:

Spanish Fort Police, along with the Daphne Police Department, assisted the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

One person is in custody.

Further details have not been released at this time.

This is the third pursuit in Baldwin County this week.