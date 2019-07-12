Police chase ends on Causeway, suspect dead

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (11:45pm) — Alabama State Troopers say the male suspect is dead.

The chase started in West Mobile after troopers attempted to pull the car over for a traffic violation. The suspect continued the chase onto I-10. The suspect got off on Exit 30, the midway Causeway exit.

Troopers say the suspect hit another car, causing minor damage while on the Causeway. Shortly after, the suspect stopped and got out of his vehicle when troopers say they heard what sounded like gunshots. Troopers started searching the thicket near the water and found the man dead.

Troopers say the Alabama Bureau of Investigation will continue the investigation into the cause of death.

An update is expected on Friday, July 12.

ORIGINAL STORY: A police chase that started in Mobile ended on the Causeway in Baldwin County. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, once the suspect got out of the vehicle at the midway point on the Causeway, they shot at state troopers and ran into the water.

Spanish Fort Police, along with Daphne Police are on scene. An ALEA helicopter and marine units are en route to the scene, according to BCSO.

The westbound Causeway is closed at the midway point at this time. The suspect is still at large in the bay.