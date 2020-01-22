BREAKING: Suspect identified from Wednesday’s high speed police chase

UPDATE January 23rd — Police chase suspect in Wednesday’s crash identified as Thomas Reese Norton.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase ended in a crash in Summerdale.

The driver of the dodge pickup possibly had a warrant. That’s when the chase started off of Highway 59 in Summerdale and ended at CR 24/55.

A Dodge pickup truck crashed into another car. A person in the car was airlifted to a local hospital.

No word on the extent of injuries. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck is in custody.

This is a developing story.

