Police chase ends in crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a chase in Baldwin County Thursday evening.

Foley police say the pursuit took them through the Summerdale area westbound on County Road 28. The driver crashed out on the bridge on County Road 9.

The driver then bailed and began a foot pursuit with officers. K9 dogs are also assisting in the search for the driver who police say is currently still on the run.

This is a developing story.