Two shot on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacoo’s

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Cheif says two people were shot near Ralph and Kacoo’s on the Causeway.

The Police Department says the scene is under control. Viewers tell News 5 shots were fired near the location. A manager at the restaurant says it happened at the boat landing near the business and not inside.

Spanish Fort Police say the shooting happened during a custody exchange. One person was shot with a shotgun, police say. Another was shot with a pistol. Both were taken to the hospital. Police say the children are still on scene.

Police say there is no shooter at large.

