FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced a $50-plus million resort-style hotel addition to OWA Parks & Resort on Thursday.

The expansion will be located on the northeast side of the Tropic Falls waterpark. It is set to open in May 2025.

Still in the design stages, the vibrant, multi-story hotel is planned to have tropical-themed guest rooms with a kitchenette and workspace. Optional bunk bed spaces will be featured for larger families.

Other resort amenities include an outdoor resort-style pool with a bar and grill, a 24-hour fitness center, a meeting space, a lounge, a convenience store and an arcade. The resort will also include a complimentary valet service, wifi and breakfast.

“We are very excited to add this tropical-inspired resort hotel to our portfolio,” Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority President and CEO Cody Williamson said. “This new hotel will give guests another option to relax in Coastal Alabama, while still enjoying all the fun amenities that OWA has to offer. We continue to focus on these types of investment projects, which enable us to remain a strong economic partner for the local tourism industry and State of Alabama.”

The resort is yet another addition to OWA Parks & Resort following the $70 million expansion of the Tropic Falls Water Park, the newly opened luxury Tropic Hideaway RV Park and the continued growth of businesses throughout downtown OWA.

The resort-style hotel will bring the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ total investment into the OWA project to $414 million.

Dale Partners architects of Jackson, Miss., were selected to design the resort, and Rabren General Contractors of Alabama will oversee the construction.

More information can be found on the OWA Parks and Resorts website.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Cooking with John: Hope Farm