Plein Air Paint Out to be held in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC) is hosting an outdoor painting event starting Nov. 1 in Fairhope.

The Plein Air Paint Out will feature the works of 40 local artists as they paint outdoors in the Fairhope area, according to a news release from the ESAC.

The event was created so Fairhope residents could see how artists create art from their surroundings. The phrase “en plein air” means “outdoor” or “open air” to reference artists painting outdoors.

The event will conclude with an exhibit where artists will choose two of their best works to be judged by artist Craig Reynolds, according to the release.

Reynolds will determine the Best in Show winner who will receive $500 from Prestwood Law Firm, according to the release.

The exhibit will be held Nov. 5 in Woolley Gallery at the ESAC, according to a website post from the ESAC.

Artist’s works will be available for purchase in the wet room at the ESAC until 3 p.m. Nov. 5., according to the site.

The event will be held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6.

Best in Show recipient

Plein Air Quick Draw Event

Craig Reynolds

The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 30., according to the release.