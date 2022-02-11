BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scammer posing as a deputy on the phone.

According to a recent tweet by the BCSO Office, this scammer is calling people saying he’s a deputy with Baldwin County and informing them that they’ve missed jury duty. Following this, the scammer tells them that they need to pay a fine for their absence.

“This is obviously a scam. Please don’t fall for it,” the tweet from BCSO reads.

You can report attempted scams at 251-937-0202.