BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A plea agreement was reached Monday in the case of a boating operator charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in Mobile Bay.

Steven Angle received a 12-year prison sentence as part of the agreement.

Investigators said Angle was boating under the influence when the boat slammed into a Bayway pylon near the Causeway, killing two people, News 5 reported in July 2018.

