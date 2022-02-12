DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is warning people about counterfeit money being circulated in the area.

DPD posted on their Facebook page Saturday morning about people using ‘play money’ to purchase goods and services. The fake money is stamped “PLAY MONEY” in the top left corner and the bottom right corner of the bills.

Police say this is happening with $100 bills in particular and that the fake money does not have the same texture as regular U.S. currency. They are warning business owners to keep an eye out for anyone who tries to pay with fake money.

Attempting to receive goods and services with knowingly counterfeit money is a crime.