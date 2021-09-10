Play begins in 59th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship hosted in Pointe Clear

POINTE CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — As the sun rose in Pointe Clear, women were warming up for a big weekend of Golf.

“I think just staying in focus, hitting one shot at a time and playing within yourself,” said two-time champion Lauren Tennant. 132 women are in competition. All are amateur golfers, seniors 50 and up. Most of the golfers here represent cities in the United States but there are some international competitors.

“Spain, Guatemala, Japan, France, Belgium, Canada, England,” said Golf Director Niall Fraser listing some of the other countries represented. Competitors from Alabama were among the first to tee off Friday morning.

“It’s great, it’s like summer camp with a bunch of ladies you haven’t seen in years, you see what they’ve done with their lives, but some of the ladies I’ve known for 30 years,” said Patricia Ehrhart from Montgomery.

As the field of competitors is slowly whittled down over the next few days, it’s a chance to showcase this part of Baldwin County and the state as a whole.

“Just being able to show off Alabama to people all over the world, when people hear about Alabama they get one perception and they get here and see the hospitality and beauty it’s an awesome place,” said Susan West from Tuscaloosa. Organizers with Lakewood say this is only the 8th time a USGA event has been held in Alabama and they’ve been planning for it for the last three years.