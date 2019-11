MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Planter’s NUTmobile passed through Mobile and Baldwin Counties Monday afternoon. According to the company’s website, the peanut-shaped vehicle is heading to Louisiana for several events this week.

The website says there are currently 3 NUTmobile vehicles that travel the country.

There’s also a map on the website which allows you to track where the vehicles are. If you’re feeling nutty, you can even request the vehicle to head your direction for an event.

LATEST STORIES: