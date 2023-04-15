BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tending to plants can be a good way to get outside and–in one Baldwin County community–a way to expand the use of the local library. Gathering outside the Bay Minette Public Library just after dawn Saturday morning. People unload boxes of plants. They’re ready to trade little green treasures and some advice in the Bay Minette Library’s first plant swap. Organizers say it’s one way to branch out and help make the library a vital part of the community.

“To get the community to be involved in the library, because a lot of people, they just think we’re just about books and like children’s storytimes and things. But we have a lot of different outreach, everything from the hot spots to all of our digital content. So libraries are totally different from when I first started,” said Library Director Joanna Bailey. No matter what you’re going through, gardeners say plants can help bring out a sense of peace and tranquility. Chinester Barnes just turned her hobby into a new business.

“During the time of COVID, I got very ill and wanted to get back on my feet. So I started gardening at home and of different things, and I just came to love it,” said Barnes.