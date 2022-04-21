FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a spot along Mobile Bay that’s become a staple in Fairhope over the last 100 years.

“It’s really a gathering place for our veterans. They do so much good work in the community,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

It’s a prime spot to catch sunsets, but the weather hasn’t always been nice to the American Legion Post 199.

“It really impacted our waterfront. The American Legion had a lot of tree damage,” Sullivan added as she spoke about Hurricane Sally and the damage it caused across the city.

Hurricane Sally snapped trees, damaged the roof and caused extensive damage to the facility in 2020, but after nearly two years the building is finally closer to receiving a facelift.

“The focus right now is to begin construction in the summertime. That is the target,” said Post Commander Gerry Garcia.

The rebuilding phase is expected to take about 12-18 months. For now, a temporary building is on the property and the Tiki Bar along the waterfront is open to the public. That’s where summer concerts are planned to help raise money for the nearly $3 million project, which so far is receiving a lot of support.

“They open up their wallet or write a check. That’s been wonderful because that’s the kind of effort we’re needing to do,” Garcia said.

This is the second-largest American Legion post in Alabama with over 900 members. The goal is to build a place where younger veterans can also feel safe and unwind with veterans from all wars.

To donate and stay updated on fundraising efforts click here.