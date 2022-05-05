FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A rural, quiet road staying that way at least for now.

“It was such a win because it felt like an impossible mountain to overcome. To just be a lowly person and be like this isn’t right, I know it’s not right, I know it’s not right for these reasons,” said Elizabeth Gabel Wilson.

“The motion to deny passes unanimously,” said the commission Monday.

This week the Fairhope Planning Commission denied the developers of a 150-unit townhome project, saying the latest plans don’t properly address drainage and traffic concerns. They’re adding that the site doesn’t have adequate green space.

“I’ve been there before and I can’t get out of there. I try to avoid that intersection,” said a commissioner during the meeting.

Since last year Wilson has been fighting the development wanting to keep Lawrence Road the way it is now. She’s been spearheading efforts to block the townhomes since October.

“It’s a residential area, everybody lives on large lots. It’s not the place for an apartment complex and the city of Fairhope saw that,” she added.

Back in February when the planning commission tabled the project the developer, TerraCore Development Services, told us they planned to make the necessary changes needed to ensure compliance so they could move forward. This week the planning commission said the issues weren’t addressed.

For now, residents are calling this a win but say they plan to watch this property closely going forward in case the developer pushes back. A new zoning district created in February could help.

“We passed the zoning in February and we’re actually in the middle of the meetings right now to do the zoning and that’s how we’re going to protect and preserve in the future is by implementing these zonings so these developments go in places that make sense,” said Wilson.

There’s no word yet on what the developer plans to do next.