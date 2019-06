FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Airport officials confirm a small plane made an emergency landing near a cotton field along County Road 32 Friday afternoon.

According to an official, the pilot suspected something wasn’t right with the plane and made the landing as a precaution. No injuries and no damage to the plane were told.

The plane stopped traffic at County Road 13 and County Road 32. It was able to be pulled to the airport a short time later.