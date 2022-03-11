UPDATE (3/11 2:27 p.m.): The Bay Minette Police Department has confirmed that the sole occupant of the plane has died.

Original Story:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire Chief Mike Minchew has confirmed a plane crashed in Bay Minette Friday afternoon. The aircraft crashed near the Bay Minette Airport.

Police Chief Al Tolbert is not on the scene but will be sending someone out to the scene as quickly as possible.

This story is currently developing and WKRG will provide more information when available.