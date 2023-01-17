BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Allen made quite a discovery Tuesday morning, seconds after hearing an explosion above his home on County Road 87 north of I-10.

“All of a sudden I could hear objects falling and that’s when we discovered two black boxes and a canopy,” he explained.

One black box landed in the woods behind his home. The other parachuted down feet away from his front door. They were from a Navy training plane that crashed. Both of the pilots appear to be okay, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m just glad that none of it hit the house,” said Allen.

Part of the plane’s canopy was scattered across the property. Allen says he rushed to call for help, receiving a call himself minutes later from the U.S. Navy.

“And said they were on the way and they’d pick all of this up,” he continued.

Within minutes of us arriving on scene, Navy Police began taping off the area starting an investigation that will likely take a while to complete.

“I’m glad none of it hurt anybody right here and I understand that both the pilots are okay,” Allen said.

There could be other pieces of the plane scattered between I-10 and CR 87. If you come across anything call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office right away.