Plan to light up Perdido Pass Bridge gains traction

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The idea to try and bring LED lights to the Perdido Pass Bridge started off as a casual conversation.

“Folks were sitting on the patio one evening and thought how grand it would be to bring the blackness of the bridge that disappears every night, add some soft illumination to it and bring it to life,” said the project’s founder Tom Clark.

The Perdido Pass Bridge Lighting Project has brought on international company Signify — the same group that created the lights on the Empire State Building.

“Soft LED technology that can change throughout the season to show celebration for the Fourth of July, other special events,” Clark said.

The project would be funded by private and corporate money, according to Clark, and is in its early fundraising stages. It would ultimately need to get final approval from the city and several agencies including the Coast Guard, Share the Beach, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services must also be on board.